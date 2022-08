JUNCTION ASIA 2022”, the first Asian competition of Europe’s largest hackathon, will take place at BEXCO from August 19th to 21st.

Derived from the words hacking and marathon, a hackathon is an event in which participants work in teams to draw up ideas and develop programs.

Microsoft Korea and others will participate as presentation organizations in Junction Asia. One of the best teams will be given a chance to participate in the Busan city Big Data Innovation Center’s talent development program.

Event Information

HACKATHON

Period: August 19 – 21, 2022

Venue: BEXCO

Website: asia.hackjunction.com/en