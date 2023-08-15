Image: City of Busan
JUNCTION ASIA 2023

JUNCTION ASIA 2023”, the second Asian competition of Europe’s largest hackathon, will take place at BEXCO from August 18th to 20th.

Derived from the words hacking and marathon, a hackathon is an event in which participants work in teams to draw up ideas and develop programs.

Microsoft Korea and others will participate as presentation organizations in Junction Asia. One of the best teams will be given a chance to participate in the Busan City Big Data Innovation Center’s talent development program.

Period: August 18-20, 2023

Venue: BEXCO

Website: asia.hackjunction.com/en

