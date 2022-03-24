June 25 War Jinju Civil Victims Memorial Monument Unveiling Ceremony Held

Jinju City held an unveiling ceremony for the memorial to the civilian victims of the Korean War in Jinju at Chojeon Park.

The unveiling ceremony was held in the order of commemorative speech, unveiling, and facility tour in the presence of 100 people including Jeong Geun-sik, Chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee, Jinju Mayor Jo Gyu-il, local lawmakers, provincial councilors, city councilors, heads of volunteer groups, and bereaved families.

The erection of the memorial was carried out in consideration of the opinions of the bereaved groups for the purpose of commemorating the civilians who died before and after the Korean War that broke out in 1950 and to heal and read the pain of the bereaved families.

According to the investigation results of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee for Reconciliation of the Past, it was confirmed that members of the National Press Federation were killed around July 1950 in the Jinju area in Myeongseok-myeon, Gwanji-ri, Yongsan-ri, Usu-ri, Munsan-eup Sangmun-ri, and Masan Jinjin-myeon Yeoyang-ri.

“Establishing a memorial was a long-cherished project for our bereaved families who have lived with hidden pain in their hearts. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Jinju City for caring for the bereaved family even now,” Jeong Yeon-jo, president of the bereaved family of the civilian victims of Jinju, who attended the event said.

A city official said, “The memorial is a sculpture that embodies the image of peace and reconciliation, and it will be a place of remembrance to comfort the pain of the bereaved family and a place of education to reflect on the unfortunate past.”