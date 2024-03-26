Jung-gu Announces Ambitious Plans to Revive Tourism In the Old Downtown

Jung-gu has announced a vision for tourism-driven revitalization with an array of innovative projects, from cherry blossom festivals to duty-free zones and amusement rides, as it aims to transform its landscape and attract visitors.

Cherry Blossom Splendor on Sanbok Road

Jung-gu’s Cultural and Tourism Development Plan unveiled an exciting lineup of events, starting with the picturesque Sanbok Road Cherry Blossom Spring Festival.

Set against the backdrop of mountain roads adorned with double cherry blossom trees, this festival promises to captivate tourists and locals alike.

With a budget of 350 million won, Jung-gu plans to expand the flower-lined path to North Port and Minjoo Park, creating a charming park within the district.

Duty-Free Shopping on Gwangbok-ro

On Gwangbok-ro, duty-free shops and tax refund counters could soon grace Fashion Street.

With a focus on revitalizing consumer culture, this project aims to draw tourists to Jung-gu’s vibrant commercial district, injecting new energy into the local economy with a budget of 400 million won.

Innovative Transportation Solutions

To enhance tourist transportation, Jung-gu has proposed the introduction of two tram systems: a downtown circular tourist tram and a mountain road tourist transportation tram.

These initiatives, with proposed budgets totaling billions of won, seek to connect Jung-gu’s attractions, providing convenient and eco-friendly mobility options for visitors.

Iconic Landmarks for the Future

Jung-gu envisions the creation of a landmark attraction with the ‘Busan Port Playground’ project.

Featuring a large Ferris wheel reminiscent of the iconic London Eye, this endeavor aims to elevate Jung-gu’s coastal axis, offering panoramic views of the Busan Port area and immersive entertainment experiences.

With an estimated project cost of 50 billion won, this landmark promises to be the main piece for the rejuvenation of the district.

Though challenges loom large with budgetary constraints and logistical hurdles, the district hopes to breathe new life into the community that has struggled for years.