Jung-gu May Turn On the Canceled Festival Christmas Lights

Jung-gu district is considering turning on the lights it had set up for the Christmas Tree Festival that was postponed due to the increased social distancing measures last month.

The 12th edition of the festival, which was scheduled for 37 days from December 5th to January 9th under the theme of “healing and recovery” along Gwangbok-ro in Nampo-dong, was postponed and never able to start as the coronavirus situation didn’t improve.

More than 500 million won was invested in the light show, one of the most popular events of the winter each year.

Local merchants were also looking forward to the festival, hoping to recoup losses they have endured during the pandemic.

In order to deliver a message of hope to Busan citizens, the district is looking into turning on the lights for a short period but not to hold a festival.

The lights are expected to go on either at the end of this month or early next month according to local media reports.