Jung Woo and Han Yeri Tapped as Jury for the Actor of the Year Award

The 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will feature actors Jung Woo and Han Yeri as jury members for the Actor of the Year Award.

This award recognizes emerging actors in Korean cinema and is presented to one male and one female actor from Korean independent feature films nominated in specific festival sections.

Jung Woo, known for his roles in films like “Wish” and “The Himalayas,” and Han Yeri, acclaimed for her work in “Minari” and “My Unfamiliar Family,” will contribute to the selection of up-and-coming talent in Korean cinema.

The award ceremony holds special significance as it is presented by established actors to future stars of Korean cinema.