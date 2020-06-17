Junggwan Museum Reopens After Renovations of the Children’s Experience Room

Junggwan Museum in Busan announced that it reopened from the 16th after finishing the new renovation of the children’s experience room, which has been loved by local children since the museum opened in January 2015.

The newly refurbished children’s experience room is composed of the characteristics of the Jeonggwan Museum, a museum of living history from the Three Kingdoms period, and a variety of experiences for children.

In particular, the Jeonggwan Museum features matching 3D three-dimensional puzzles such as house-shaped earthenware (City-designated tangible cultural property No. 199) and bird-shaped earthenware, building a house with blocks, weaving clothes, setting a table in the Three Kingdoms era style, and an interactive hunting game.

It is expected that children can naturally understand the lives of people from the Three Kingdoms era through various and interesting play experiences such as decorating the village with stamps from the Three Kingdoms period.

In addition, there is a space to listen to traditional fairy tales from Korea and other countries or to enjoy drawing and coloring, as well as a space to share precious memories with family members such as puzzles and board games.

With the re-opening children’s experience room, the number of visitors and the usage time are limited for each visit for the safety of the users and for pleasant and efficient play learning.

The operating hours are from 9 am to 6 pm (last admission at 17:00), and the number of daily operations is 8 times, and the usage time per turn is 50 minutes.

Between each turn, there is a 10-minute break for visitor confirmation time, and there is also a time for maintenance of the viewing environment such as disinfecting the teaching materials for 1 hour at noon every day.

In particular, to prevent the spread of Corona-19, the number of visitors, for the time being, is limited to 20 (including guardians) per meeting.

Admission is free and can be used through advance reservations or on-site reception.

Advance reservations must be made at least one day prior to the desired date of viewing at the Nuri House at museum.busan.go.kr/jeonggwan/index. However, in the case of on-site entry, it is possible only if the number of online pre-reservations are less than the number of visitors.

The City Museum will strictly observe the prevention measures to prevent the spread of Corona-19 infection, such as the mandatory wearing of a mask, and hand sanitization before entering the experience room.

“Junggwan Museum is a space of high-quality history and culture that stimulates children’s curiosity about the history and culture of the Three Kingdoms period and fosters imagination through various plays and experiences on the theme of houses, villages, clothes, and foods of the Three Kingdoms period,” Seong Hyun-joo, head of the museum said.