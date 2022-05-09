Justin Hurwitz Wins the Jecheon Film Music Honorary Award 2022 at the 18th Edition of the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival

Justin Hurwitz, the composer beloved by Korean fans who wrote the original music for WHIPLASH and LA LA LAND, was chosen as the winner of the Jecheon Film Music Honorary Award 2022.

Born in the United States, Hurwitz studied composition and orchestration at Harvard and is known for his longtime collaboration with Damien Chazelle. He wrote the original scores for films such as LA LA LAND, WHIPLASH, and FIRST MAN, which made him an acclaimed composer and earned him several awards at the Academy Awards, the BAFTA Awards, and the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. In 2017, he won Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards in the same year, solidifying his position as a rising star in the field of film music.

From 2006 to 2016, the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival awarded the Jecheon Film Music Honorary Award to film musicians whose achievements have undeniably shaped the history of Korean film music. From 2017 to 2019, the award was given to outstanding Asian film composers such as Kawai Kenji of Japan, Tan Dun of China, and Lim Giong of Taiwan. This year, the award will be expanded to include international film composers to recognize the most influential talents around the world. This year, Justin Hurwitz will receive the Jecheon Film Music Honorary Award 2022, signaling a new beginning for the award while celebrating the films beloved by Korean fans for which he wrote the original music. In accepting the award, Hurwitz said, “It’s a great honor to receive the Jecheon Film Music Honorary Award, and I am very excited to attend JIMFF this summer.”

The 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival, where visitors can revel in music and film, will be held in Jecheon City Area from August 11 – 16 (6 days)

At this year’s edition of the festival, a special solo concert by Justin Hurwitz will be performed for the first time in the world.

In addition, various celebratory event programs, including ‘One Summer Night’—JIMFF’s most popular music event which has been reduced in scope since the pandemic—will return in full force to meet the audience.