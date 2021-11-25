Busan to Promote K-Culture Filming Location Theme Tours

The city of Busan along with the Busan Tourism Organization plans to organize tours of filming locations for movies, entertainment shows, and dramas filmed in Busan in line with the gradual recovery of daily life to show in Korea and overseas markets.

The themed tour courses organized this time include a “Drive Course” (Move, Mile in Movie), “History Course” (Our History), “Visit Taste”, “Impossible? I’m Possible”, and “Exciting Hidden Spots”.

It will also provide introductions to filming locations for tv and movies, as well as information on nearby tourist attractions for overseas website users.

Locations of Busan’s hottest dramas such as the recent airing of the popular drama ‘Now, We’re Breaking Up’, the movie ‘Seungriho’ that was released on Netflix, and ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, which was especially popular in Southeast Asia will be introduced on the tours.

In addition, the “drive course” and “hidden destination” courses are produced using a busking music video suitable for autumn with Harian & Yoon So-an, a YouTuber who is famous for their K-pop cover songs.

It will be released simultaneously through the YouTube channel of the portal ‘Visit Busan’ and the influencers channel.

From November 23rd to December 5th, the city will hold a promotional event at visitbusan.net and will provide various prizes through a lottery.

“Busan is a world-class film city where the Busan International Film Festival is held, and it is attracting attention as a filming location for domestic and foreign films and dramas,” said Jo Yu-jang, director of the Tourism Mice Industry Bureau of Busan.

In October last year, the city of Busan created a tourism program for the filming locations of the Busan web drama ‘Midnight Cafe Seasons 1-3’, which was set on Sanbok Road, as a tourism program, and it was well-received by tourists.