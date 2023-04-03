K-Culture Night – In Support of Hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo Takes Place April 5

A ‘K-Culture Night’ concert will take place at Busan Cinema Center on April 5 in support of hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

You can cheer on Busan to host the 2030 World Expo together with various world-class musicians at the concert.

Event Information

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 18:00~20:10

Venue: Outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center

Free admission (Ticket reservation is required.)

Artists:

Seongnam Philharmonic Orchestra

Soprano Jo Sumi

K-pop singers Oh My Girl, KARDI, Wonstein, iKON, Rain