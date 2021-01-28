Dine & Drink

K-Food: Full-Course Meals for Every Special Occasion

Dynamic Busan Staff

If you’ve sampled Korean culture without a traditional Korean meal, it’s about time to try hanjeongsik, a wide variety of Korean cuisine.

Hanjeongsik, or table d’hote, French for the host’s table, is a full spread of hansik (Korean food), including rice, soup, and side dishes. The culinary experience is no easy task, with much care and preparation required for each dish, presented on one table in a marriage of taste and beauty. To watch the making of hanjeongsik is an event all of its own.

Where to go eat 

Seokwha

With a 30-year history, Seokwha is one of the city’s most well-known hanjeongsik specialty restaurants.

The eatery’s popular hansik course comes with a 36,000 won price tag. Food is served three times during the sitting, beginning with appetizer salads and chilled vegetables, followed by main courses of mushroom soup, meat, japchae (stir-fried glass noodles and vegetables) and jeon (pancake). Finely-plated side dishes, a standard meal of soup and rice with sikhye, a rice-based dessert drink, rounds out the experience. Salmon and abalone are included on the menu depending on the desired price range.

Address: 21, Jobang-ro, Dong-gu. Seokwha is a 5-10 minute walk from exit 8 of Beomil Station.

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m.

Information: 051-632-5005

Naedang 

Fully-immerse yourself in a traditional Korean atmosphere at Naedang, located in a hanok (Korean traditional house) attached to Nongshim Hotel, which runs the restaurant. A roof adorned with antique tiles hangs overhead while outside, a garden pond adds tranquility to the experience.

Savor unique cuisine developed in-house, such as crab meat mixed with red pepper paste and muk (jelly), sprinkled with orange sauce, served after the appetizer salad. The restaurant offers various hansik courses, often hinging on seasonal fruits and vegetables, including suyuk (boiled pork slices), hoe (raw fish), and grilled Korean beef ribs. Every kind of broth and sauce used in the restaurant is made from scratch. Each careful meal is served on high-quality tableware and expertly-plated, another enjoyable facet to the already one-of-a-kind experience. The lunch special runs 32,000 won. Other full-course meals range from 45,000 to 100,000 won.

Address: First floor, Hotel Nongshim, 23, Geumganggongwon-ro 20 beon-gil, Dongnae-gu.

Hours: Lunch is served from noon until 3 p.m.; dinner is from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Information: 051-550-2335

kimchi

Jungrim 

The creative forces behind Jungrim are advocates of natural food, specializing in medicinal, herb-based cuisine, with wild herbs an integral part of their menu. For anyone who strives to uphold a healthy diet, it’s worth a visit.

Its aesthetically enticing interior design allows plenty of space for comfortable table sets. The lunch special, at 16,000 won, is a satisfying meal for a reasonable price, with a good assortment of foods served.

Jungrim’s full-course meal includes porridge, salads, ssambap (rice wrapped in greens), suyuk, japchae, jeon, bean paste stew and side dishes. The food isn’t overly-seasoned, but simple, vegetarian-oriented, and low-calorie. Single dishes such as bibimbap, bean paste stew, and kimchi stew are also popular.

Address: Second floor, Hyundai I’Park Busan, 38, Marine city 2-ro, Haeundae-gu.

Hours: From 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Information: 051-792-7164

Daon

This specialty full-course hansik restaurant boasts a quiet atmosphere of clean flavors and tasteful simplicity. It has earned a reputation as a perfect place for formal meetings, such as the pre-wedding meeting of families.

An impressive traditional interior, modeled after hanok, encompasses rooms decorated with folksy art pieces, from pottery to patchwork.

The hansik is made from medicinal herbs and seasonal ingredients, with the full-course meal consisting of gujeolpan (nine-delicacy platter, nine kinds of fillings with pancake wraps), sinseollo (brass chafing dish), salads, ribs, rolls, and raw fish. Unusual foods such as deep-fried bananas in seaweed and rice cooked in bamboo are popular menu items.

Address: Eighth floor, Marina Center, 154, Haeundaehaebyeon-ro, Haeundae-gu.

Hours: From 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Information: 051-959-0119

Looking for food delivered to your door? Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first delivery order from local restaurants in selected areas of Busan.

Dynamic Busan Staffhttp://dynamic.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Warm Winter Snacks to Eat on the Street

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Baby it's cold outside, but Busan's streets are full of delectable dishes to warm you up and drive the winter blues away.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Confusion, Frustration Over One Hour Cafe Limit Time

Haps Staff -
A week since customers were allowed to return to cafes, a lot of confusion and frustration among patrons, workers, and owners about the one-hour sitting time rule recommended in the latest quarantine guidelines instituted by the city.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Step into the Land of Smiles at Thaibin in Oncheon-dong

Cindy Choi -
Located about 590 meters from Exit 5 of Myeongryun subway station, Thaibin's large, beautiful exterior invites you into their modern two-story interior filled with greenery and unique decorations while the outside terrace has bungalows for a more intimate dining experience.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Kongnamul Gukbap Touted as a Great Hangover Cure by Nat’l Geographic UK

Haps Staff -
Kongnamul gukbap, a traditional bean sprout soup served with rice, has been named as one of the top "hangover cures" by National Geographic UK.
Read more
Dine & Drink

City of Busan to do Special Inspection of 2,939 Cafeterias Citywide

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it will conduct a special inspection from the 22nd to the 29th at cafeterias to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Cup of Coffee at the World’s Highest Starbucks Located in Haeundae

Haps Staff -
For those looking to enjoy their coffee in a unique atmosphere, you can enjoy it at the world's highest Starbucks located in Haeundae.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Cinema Center Hosting Music Movie Special 2021

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a music movie special until February 9th.
Read more

Vietnam, the Sea and Ships on Display Exhibit Ends January 31

Events Dynamic Busan Staff -
A free exhibition titled "Viet Nam, Bien, Thuyen: The Ships through the Living Together Vietnamese Sea" [sic] is ongoing at the Korea National Maritime Museum until Jan. 31. 
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

K-Food: Full-Course Meals for Every Special Occasion

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
If you've sampled Korean culture without a traditional Korean meal, it's about time to try hanjeongsik, a wide variety of Korean cuisine.
Read more

부산시립미술관, 2021년 어린이갤러리 전시 개최

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 시립미술관은 오는 1월 29일부터 8월 22일까지 시립미술관 지하 1층 어린이갤러리에서 2021년 새해 첫 전시인 "네버랜드 사운드랜드: 권병준-소리산책"을 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Around Korea: Five Reasons to Visit Jeju Island

Domestic Destinations Cindy Choi -
Jeju Island is one of South Korea's most visited tourist locations and combines beautiful nature with sandy beaches.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-5 ° C
-5 °
-5 °
36 %
6.2kmh
0 %
Fri
1 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
3 °

Dine & Drink

K-Food: Full-Course Meals for Every Special Occasion

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
If you've sampled Korean culture without a traditional Korean meal, it's about time to try hanjeongsik, a wide variety of Korean cuisine.
Read more

Warm Winter Snacks to Eat on the Street

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Baby it's cold outside, but Busan's streets are full of delectable dishes to warm you up and drive the winter blues away.
Read more

Confusion, Frustration Over One Hour Cafe Limit Time

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
A week since customers were allowed to return to cafes, a lot of confusion and frustration among patrons, workers, and owners about the one-hour sitting time rule recommended in the latest quarantine guidelines instituted by the city.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Step into the Land of Smiles at Thaibin in Oncheon-dong

Dine & Drink Cindy Choi -
Located about 590 meters from Exit 5 of Myeongryun subway station, Thaibin's large, beautiful exterior invites you into their modern two-story interior filled with greenery and unique decorations while the outside terrace has bungalows for a more intimate dining experience.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 