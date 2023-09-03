The city of Busan will hold the ‘2023 K-ICT WEEK in BUSAN’, the largest AI, cloud, and information and communication technology event in the region, from the 6th until the 8th.
Event Information
Period: September 6 – 8, 2023
Venue: BEXCO
Hours of Operation: 10:00-17:00 (Sep. 8, 10:00-16:00)
Tickets: 5,000 won (free admission with pre-registration)
Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City, Ministry of Science and ICT
Website: www.ictweek.kr
Events: AI Korea 2023, Cloud Expo Korea 2023, IT Expo Busan 2023