The city of Busan will hold the ‘2023 K-ICT WEEK in BUSAN’, the largest AI, cloud, and information and communication technology event in the region, from the 6th until the 8th.

Event Information

Period: September 6 – 8, 2023

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: 10:00-17:00 (Sep. 8, 10:00-16:00)

Tickets: 5,000 won (free admission with pre-registration)

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City, Ministry of Science and ICT

Website: www.ictweek.kr

Events: AI Korea 2023, Cloud Expo Korea 2023, IT Expo Busan 2023