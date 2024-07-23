Arts & Culture

K-Illustration Fair 2024 Gets Underway Friday

By Haps Staff

Experience the K-Illustration Fair 2024 taking place this weekend at BEXCO.

The K-Illustration Fair stands as a premier exhibition in illustration, with a strong focus on Busan and the Gyeongnam region as a thriving market.

You can experience watching both buyers and visitors sharing their love of illustration. The fair not only supports talented artists but also attracts a diverse audience, including buyers and enthusiasts from various related fields.

The event is scheduled from July 26 to July 28th, with daily hours running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Exhibition Hall 2, Hall 4 (E, F), with admission priced at 7,000 won.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

