K League 2 Season Kicks Off March 1

This season’s professional soccer K-League 2 gets underway on March 1st.

Busan I’Park will have its home opener on March 19th.

Cheonan City FC and Chungbuk Cheongju FC joined the K League 2 this season, and 13 clubs will play 36 matches per team.

On March 1, the opening round of six matches will be held at 1:30 pm and 4:00 pm.

Busan will play its first game of the season against a new team, Cheonan, at Cheonan Sports Complex at 1:30 p.m.

At the same time, Gyeongnam FC hosts Bucheon FC, their semi-playoff opponent last season, at the Changwon Soccer Center for their opening match.

Cheongju, will make its K League 2 debut against Seoul E-Land at 4:00 pm on the same day at Mokdong Sports Complex in Seoul.

‘Monday Night Football’ which will be held on Monday evenings will be played 13 times, once per team, starting with the match between FC Anyang and Seongnam FC on July 3rd.

After the 39th round of the regular league, the winning team goes directly to K-League 1 (first division), and the 2nd to 5th teams enter the playoffs for promotion.

The K-League 2 semi-playoff between 4th and 5th place will be held on November 29th, and the playoff between 3rd place and the semi-playoff winning team will be held on December 2nd.

The promotion playoff between the 2nd place and the playoff-winning team will be held on December 6 and 9, respectively, in a home-and-away format.