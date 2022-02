The Busan IPark return to K League 2 action this month with three home matches.

Home games are played are Asiad Main Stadium.

Busan IPark Home Game Schedule

March 5 – Daejeon Citizen at Busan 4 p.m.

March 13 – Bucheon at Busan 4 p.m.

March 19 – Jeonnam at Busan 4 p.m.