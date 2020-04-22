K-League to Make Opening Date Announcement this Friday

Korea’s top football league will make a decision tomorrow about the opening of the 2020 season.

The KFA is expected to convene a meeting at 2 pm on Friday to determine the opening date of the season, which is expected to be May 9 or May 16.

K League 1 is expected to have a total of 27 matches, down from the original 38.

Spectators are not expected to be allowed until the government eases restrictions on social distancing.

The league had been expected to begin February 29th but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.