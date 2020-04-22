SportsSports News

K-League to Make Opening Date Announcement this Friday

Korea’s top football league will make a decision tomorrow about the opening of the 2020 season.

The KFA is expected to convene a meeting at 2 pm on Friday to determine the opening date of the season, which is expected to be May 9 or May 16.

K League 1 is expected to have a total of 27 matches, down from the original 38.

Spectators are not expected to be allowed until the government eases restrictions on social distancing.

The league had been expected to begin February 29th but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Original No. 18 Wandang House Balguksu

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
The restaurant, well-known throughout the city has carried on its family business across three generations, opening in 1947.
Read more

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more

Lotte Hotel Adds its Popular Salad Box to its Drive Through Menu Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon has added the first-floor Lounge's Salad Box to its existing drive-through menu service.
Read more

Where to Enjoy Taco Tuesday in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan also has a couple of options for those looking to get their Taco Tuesday fix.
Read more

Travel

