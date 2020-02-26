SoccerBusan IParkSportsSports News

K-League to Postpone Opening of 2020 Season Indefinitely

Haps Staff

Korea’s professional football leagues will indefinitely postpone the beginning of the season due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

K-League 1 and K-League 2 opening games scheduled for the 29th will not be held.

The K-League opening match was postponed indefinitely for the first time in 37 years since 1983 when professional football was launched.

The Football Federation added, “We have made these measures in order to protect the health and safety of the people and athletes as a top priority.”

The revised league schedule will be announced once the current situation around the country is stable.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

