Korea’s top professional football league will return May 8th, with a number of provisions in place to follow the social distancing guidelines set out by the government.

Some of the provisions include:

— No spectators until it is deemed safe by the football governing body

— Managers must wear masks

— No pre-game handshakes between players

— No spitting on the pitch and no talking between players

Jeonbuk will take on Suwon in the opening match of the season.