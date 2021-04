Korea’s largest show in the pet industry is coming to Busan for three days this weekend.

Hosted by the Korea Pet Food Association, you can check out the latest in pet toys, equipment, services, and exotic animals this Friday through Sunday.

Admission is 10,000 won and the show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last admission ending at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, you can check out the K-Pet Fair homepage.