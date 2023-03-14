K-Pop’s Largest Annual Event, The Dream Concert, To Be Held In Busan This May

The Dream Concert, which started in 1995 and has grown into the epicenter of K-pop festivals, will be held in Busan in May with an estimated audience of 50,000 people.

Through this, the government plans to pray for the success of the 2030 Busan World Expo and raise public enthusiasm.

The venue is the Busan Asiad Main Stadium, where the ‘BTS concert for the Busan World Expo’ was held in October last year.

The Ministry of Industry estimates that 50,000 spectators will visit the concert. Five months ago, a BTS concert attracted 52,000 people based on the number of visitors to the main stadium.

The Dream Concert, hosted by the Korea Entertainment Producers Association, is the largest K-pop event in Korea, celebrating its 29th anniversary this year.

Except for the event held in Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do in November 2017, 100 days before the opening of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, most of them were held at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul.