“K-Sarangchae” Cafe Opens in Jinju Providing Jobs For Seniors

The Korean Testing Laboratory, also known as KTL, has opened a “Silver Cafe” on the first floor of the Jinju Headquarters.

KTL provided the space free of charge while the Jinju Senior Job Creation Support Center provided the interior as part of the Gyeongnam 2022 New Senior Job Business Development Support Project.

K-Sarangchae plans to provide high-quality beverages at reasonable prices while creating jobs for seniors and giving back to the community.

It will provide jobs for eight seniors over 60 who will work in pairs.

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and a 500 won discount can be had if you bring your own tumbler.

