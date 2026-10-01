K-Tour Pass Offers Foreign Visitors Up to 40% Off Travel to Busan

Foreign tourists traveling to Busan can now receive discounts of up to 40% on rail and intercity bus fares while also getting free admission to one of the city’s major attractions through a new K-Tour Pass program.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization launched the pilot program in Busan on October 1. Available exclusively to foreign visitors, the pass combines transportation discounts, sightseeing benefits and payment functions in a single card.

Busan was selected as the first city for the program because it is the most popular destination outside Seoul among international visitors, according to the ministry.

Two versions of the pass are available, with both priced at 15,000 won.

The first is designed for travelers making a one-way trip to Busan and provides discounts of up to 40% on intercity transportation, including trains and buses.

The second is aimed at visitors planning longer trips and offers a discount when purchasing a KORAIL Pass valid for two to five days.

After arriving in Busan, pass holders can choose one of 35 participating attractions to visit for free. An additional 50 participating businesses, including cafes and experience facilities, offer separate discounts.

The physical K-Tour Pass can also be loaded with Korean won and used to pay for public transportation and other purchases, allowing visitors to use the same card for getting around the city.

The pass is available through the Klook and Hop&Hop (Webtour) apps and websites. Physical cards can be collected at Incheon International Airport, Gimpo International Airport, Gimhae International Airport, Seoul Station and Busan Station.