K-Travel Bus to Offer New Travel Tour From Seoul to Hadong

Hadong-gun announced on the 10th that it was selected as the only free travel product for foreigners-only buses from Hadong to Seoul organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

This K-Travel Bus is significant as Hadong-gun was selected as the only basic local government along with six regional local governments including Gyeonggi, Gangwon, Chungbuk, Chungnam, Jeonnam, and Gyeongbuk.

K-Travel Bus is a bus tour product exclusively for foreigners that provides a one-stop solution to transportation, accommodation, meals, and tourism information when foreigners pay a fare by selecting a product such as a 1 night/2 days, or 3 nights/4 days trip.

Hadong-gun plans to organize and operate products such as 1 night/2 days and 2 nights/3 days courses to major tourist sites where you can feel and experience the history and culture of Hadong.

Local government officials are currently focusing on the Hadong-gun tourism promotion and marketing project but plan to operate the K-Travel Bus in earnest when the time to revitalize domestic and overseas tourism arrives.

K-Travel Bus is expected to inform foreigners of the Hadong World Tea Expo, which will be held in Hadong next year, and become a welcome destination for foreign tourists.

The city of Seoul, which was in charge of the project, will sign a business agreement with the local government at the end of this month and seeks detailed plans for project promotion, such as sharing roles and budgets.