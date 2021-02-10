Image: Hadong-gun
Travel

K-Travel Bus to Offer New Travel Tour From Seoul to Hadong

Haps Staff

Hadong-gun announced on the 10th that it was selected as the only free travel product for foreigners-only buses from Hadong to Seoul organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

This K-Travel Bus is significant as Hadong-gun was selected as the only basic local government along with six regional local governments including Gyeonggi, Gangwon, Chungbuk, Chungnam, Jeonnam, and Gyeongbuk.

K-Travel Bus is a bus tour product exclusively for foreigners that provides a one-stop solution to transportation, accommodation, meals, and tourism information when foreigners pay a fare by selecting a product such as a 1 night/2 days, or 3 nights/4 days trip. 

Image: Hadong-gun

Hadong-gun plans to organize and operate products such as 1 night/2 days and 2 nights/3 days courses to major tourist sites where you can feel and experience the history and culture of Hadong.

Local government officials are currently focusing on the Hadong-gun tourism promotion and marketing project but plan to operate the K-Travel Bus in earnest when the time to revitalize domestic and overseas tourism arrives.

K-Travel Bus is expected to inform foreigners of the Hadong World Tea Expo, which will be held in Hadong next year, and become a welcome destination for foreign tourists.

The city of Seoul, which was in charge of the project, will sign a business agreement with the local government at the end of this month and seeks detailed plans for project promotion, such as sharing roles and budgets.

blank
Dine & Drink

How to Enjoy a Traditional Lunar New Year Bowl of Tteokguk at Home

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Many Koreans ring in the new year with a breakfast of tteokguk, a traditional rice cake soup, on both solar and lunar New Year's Day. Here's how to make a bowl to enjoy it this Lunar New Year.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: All Busan and Gyeongsangnam-do Makgeolli – Anjung

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
A special Korean restaurant Anjung offers various makgeolli and cheongju. They are picky about seasoning and ingredients and you cannot go wrong with their homemade style anju.
Read more

Restaurant and Cafe Closing Hours Extended From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan which came into effect at midnight today, restaurants and cafes around the city can extend their closing times until 10 p.m., one hour later than usual.
Read more

McQueen’s Offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for Two

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for two.
Read more

Travel

