Image: City of Busan
Kakao Enterprise Cloud Innovation Center Opened

Haps Staff

The city of Busan announced on the afternoon of the 29th that it had opened the Kakao Enterprise Cloud Innovation Center at Dongseo University Centum Campus.

The opening ceremony was attended by Kim Yun-il, Deputy Mayor of Economic Affairs of Busan City, Seo Seo-guk, Vice President of Kakao Enterprise, and Jung Moon-seop, President of Busan Information Industry Promotion Agency.

The Cloud Innovation Center was created as a result of a business agreement between Busan City and Kakao Enterprises in February to create a digital innovation ecosystem and is located on the 13th floor of the Dongseo University Centum campus.

At the center, Innovation programs for accelerating digital transformation of local traditional companies (consulting the introduction of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data, support for commercialization of cloud services), a membership program for discovering and nurturing startups (free credit for using cloud services), Cloud Regular education, mentoring for current students, and experiential internships are planned.

“Busan, with its diverse industrial infrastructure, is a city full of potential for digital innovation,” said Seo Seo-guk, vice president of Kakao Enterprise. 

Kakao Enterprise, established in 2019 as an affiliate of the Kakao Group, provides cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) platform-based services, as well as comprehensive information and communication (IT) innovation services such as Kakao Work and chatbot. 

