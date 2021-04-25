Kakao T Bike Begins Service in Busan, Will Expand to Daejeon and Gwangju in May

Kakao T Bike has begun service in Busan, the latest company to join the expanding shared mobility services in the city.

Opened on the 21st, 500 units were launched in Busan with the possibility of more depending on demand.

The bikes are expected to be mostly deployed in Gwangalli and Haeundae to begin.

Kakao T Bike usage fee is 1,500 won for 15 minutes based on a 10,000 won deposit. 100 won is also added with every minute more than 15 used.

Kakao T Bike offers a pedal-assist system bike equipped with an electric motor.

The bikes in Busan are 2nd generation bikes with improved durability, GPS reception sensitivity, and higher battery power.

The bike service also began service in Daegu on March 10 while Daejeon and Gwangju will begin next month.