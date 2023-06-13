Kakao’s “Leave the Chat Room Quietly” Feature Gains Popularity

Kakao Talk’s ‘leave the chat room quietly’ feature has gained popularity, with approximately 2 million users utilizing it in just 21 days.

According to Kakao, between the 10th and 31st of last month, around 2 million users activated the KakaoTalk lab where the chat room exit function was introduced.

With this feature, when users choose to leave the chat room quietly, other participants in the group will not receive the notification saying ‘xxx has left.’

The introduction of this function is expected to alleviate the stress caused by unnecessary messages and notifications in group chat rooms, providing a more seamless user experience.

Many users have expressed positivity towards the feature, citing instances where they needed to exit a group chat discreetly, avoiding any awkwardness or unnecessary attention.

However, some users have voiced their discomfort with the feature, noting that it creates an awkward atmosphere when someone silently leaves a group.

Kakao plans to continue updating and improving this function. Future updates may include features such as easy notification toggling or personalized notification settings to cater to individual user preferences and situations.