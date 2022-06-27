Kang Seung-wan Appointed as the New Director of the Busan Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art

Kang Seung-wan, former director of curatorial research at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, has been appointed the new director of the Busan Museum of Contemporary Art.

As the director of the Busan Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (BMU) had an open position as the term of the former director of the Museum of Contemporary Art had expired, the city had an open recruitment for a new director in May and selected Kang as the best person among a total of five applicants.

Kang graduated from the Department of Western Studies at Hongik University, and obtained a master’s degree in art history from Hongik University and Boston University’s graduate school, and completed a doctoral course in art history from Hongik University.

She started working at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in 1990 and worked at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art for 30 years until 2019.

She has served in major positions such as the head of the art museum, and he is the right person to lead the Busan Museum of Modern Art by taking full responsibility for curators and administration in all areas of the art museum.

The appointment lasts for two years.