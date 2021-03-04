Events KBL Basketball: KT Sonic Boom vs. Wonju Dongmu Promy Haps Staff March 5, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email The Korean Basketball League’s KT Sonic Boom take on Wonju Donmu Promy at Sajik Indoor Stadium Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles Events Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute Public Astronomy Observatory Event Haps Staff - March 3, 2021 The Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute is set to host a public astronomy observatory event to give people the opportunity to gaze at the stars. Read more Events Busan Classical Music Festival Haps Staff - March 1, 2021 The Busan Classical Music Festival will take place until March 17th at the Geumjeong Cultural Center. Read more Events Wong Karwai Special Haps Staff - February 26, 2021 Films from legendary Hong Kong director Wong Karwai will be screened until March 16 at the Busan Cinema Center. Read more Events Busan National Gugak Center 2021 Saturday Performances Haps Staff - February 24, 2021 The Busan National Gugak Center plans to perform a total of 19 performances on select Saturdays until June 19th. Read more Events Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk Exhibit Haps Staff - February 22, 2021 The Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun - Sound Walk begins Friday and runs through August 22nd at the Children's Gallery at the Busan Museum of Art. Read more Events ECCK Annual General Meeting 2021 Haps Staff - February 19, 2021 The European Chamber of Commerce Korea will hold its Annual General Meeting online on February 22. Read more The Latest CATS Gets Underway For One Month Run at Busan Dream Theatre From Tonight 박물관 투어로 부산지역 박물관을 유람해봐요 Vaccination Rate in Busan Higher than National Average Costco Joins the Korean Chicken War With its Food Court Fried Chicken Korea in Photos: Scent of Wildflowers Signify Spring at Deogyusan National Park What’s On in Busan This Weekend Busan broken clouds enter location 8 ° C 8 ° 8 ° 87 % 3.1kmh 75 % Fri 15 ° Sat 11 ° Sun 10 ° Mon 11 ° Tue 12 ° Dine & Drink Costco Joins the Korean Chicken War With its Food Court Fried Chicken Hurschimchung Brau Offering Discount on Steak Dinners Enjoy Fresh Seasonal Greens and King Ribs at Da MOIM Subway Opening in New Yeonsan EMart Trader’s Travel Domestic Destinations Korea in Photos: Scent of Wildflowers Signify Spring at Deogyusan National Park Haps Staff - March 5, 2021 Travel Busan City Bus Tours Resume Operations Haps Staff - March 4, 2021 Local Destinations Local Spring Flower Festivals Likely to Be Canceled Again This Year Haps Staff - March 3, 2021 Domestic Destinations Jinhae Cancels its Cherry Blossom Festival Again This Year Haps Staff - March 2, 2021