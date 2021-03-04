Events

KBL Basketball: KT Sonic Boom vs. Wonju Dongmu Promy

Haps Staff

The Korean Basketball League’s KT Sonic Boom take on Wonju Donmu Promy at Sajik Indoor Stadium Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

blank
Haps Staff
