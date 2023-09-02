KBL Basketball Returns to Busan as KCC Relocates

Busan is set to welcome back professional basketball as the prestigious KCC Egis team makes its home in the city.

This move comes two years after the departure of the KT Sonic Boom in 2021, marking a significant moment for basketball enthusiasts in Busan.

KCC, a powerhouse in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) with five championship wins and a historical second-place ranking, has sparked heightened anticipation among Busan’s basketball fan base.

The KBL approved the relocation of KCC during a board of directors meeting held at the KBL Center in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on the 30th of last month.

Consequently, KCC’s hometown transitioned from Jeonju to Busan, and the team will now be known as ‘Busan KCC Egis.’

This shift marks a return to Busan for KCC after a 22-year absence. In 2001, KCC had taken over the Daejeon Hyundai Gullivers professional basketball team, subsequently changing their base from Daejeon to Jeonju. However, ongoing disputes with Jeonju City over the construction of an indoor gymnasium prompted KCC to pursue relocation.

Busan Sajik Gymnasium will serve as KCC’s home stadium, shared with the women’s professional basketball team, BNK Sum. The exact details of stadium-sharing arrangements between the two clubs are yet to be finalized.

The Sonic Boom had been based in Busan for 18 years but left due to conflicts with Busan City over training facility support and home stadium usage fees.

During this break, the city attempted behind-the-scenes contacts with several clubs willing to relocate, including Goyang but without success. The successful recruitment of KCC is a significant victory for Busan City.

KCC is considered a strong contender for the 2023-2024 season, commencing in October.

The team has made notable additions, including former Samsung coach Lee Sang-min as a coach and the acquisition of the 2021-2022 regular league MVP Choi Jun-yong (forward) as a free agent. Additionally, key players like Heo Woong (guard), Lee Seung-hyun (forward), and La Geon-ah (center) continue to contribute to the team’s strength.