KBL Cancels The Rest of the Season

The Korean Basketball League has canceled the remainder of the 2019/20 season including the playoffs.

The KBL decided to end the season at a board meeting yesterday at the KBL Center in Gangnam, Seoul due to the coronavirus.

It’s the first time the season has shut down since its beginning in 1997.

Seoul SK and Wonju DB finished at the top of the league with a record of 28 wins and 15 losses.

The Korean Women’s Basketball League and the professional volleyball league also canceled the rest of their season’s.