KBL Returns as KCC Egis Formally Moves to Busan Today

The KCC Egis professional basketball team is set to commence its era in Busan with the formal signing of a home-ground agreement in partnership with the city.

The location agreement ceremony with the KCC Egis professional basketball team will take place at 2:30 pm today at Sajik Indoor Stadium.

An estimated 700 attendees, including Mayor Park Heong-jun, Busan City Council Chairman Ahn Seong-min, KCC Egis team owner Jeong Jae-hoon, players, the BNK Some women’s basketball team, and Busan citizens, are expected to participate.

Key figures from the KCC Egis team, including Coach Chang-jin Jeon, Coach Lee Sang-min, and players Heo Woong, Choi Jun-yong, and Jeong Chang-young, will also be present.

The agreement ceremony will feature celebratory events, including the launch ceremony of the KCC Egis basketball team, the unveiling of their new uniforms, and a fan signing event.

Interested citizens who wish to meet the athletes are encouraged to attend on the day without prior registration.

The city of Busan is committed to providing comprehensive support to help the KCC Egis basketball team showcase their best skills.

This includes enhancing stadium facilities, promoting the basketball team, organizing various event programs in collaboration with professional teams to boost basketball’s popularity, nurturing young basketball talents, and expanding the community of basketball enthusiasts.

The official opening ceremony for the Busan KCC Egis professional basketball team is scheduled to be held at Sajik Indoor Stadium on the 22nd of October.