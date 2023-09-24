Sports News

KBL Returns as KCC Egis Formally Moves to Busan Today

By Haps Staff

The KCC Egis professional basketball team is set to commence its era in Busan with the formal signing of a home-ground agreement in partnership with the city.

The location agreement ceremony with the KCC Egis professional basketball team will take place at 2:30 pm today at Sajik Indoor Stadium.

An estimated 700 attendees, including Mayor Park Heong-jun, Busan City Council Chairman Ahn Seong-min, KCC Egis team owner Jeong Jae-hoon, players, the BNK Some women’s basketball team, and Busan citizens, are expected to participate.

Key figures from the KCC Egis team, including Coach Chang-jin Jeon, Coach Lee Sang-min, and players Heo Woong, Choi Jun-yong, and Jeong Chang-young, will also be present.

The agreement ceremony will feature celebratory events, including the launch ceremony of the KCC Egis basketball team, the unveiling of their new uniforms, and a fan signing event.

Interested citizens who wish to meet the athletes are encouraged to attend on the day without prior registration.

The city of Busan is committed to providing comprehensive support to help the KCC Egis basketball team showcase their best skills.

This includes enhancing stadium facilities, promoting the basketball team, organizing various event programs in collaboration with professional teams to boost basketball’s popularity, nurturing young basketball talents, and expanding the community of basketball enthusiasts.

The official opening ceremony for the Busan KCC Egis professional basketball team is scheduled to be held at Sajik Indoor Stadium on the 22nd of October.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Official Song For 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships Released

Rags to Riches: How South Korea Reinvented Its Image Through Sports

Dive into Fun at the 2023 Haeundae Marine Leisure Festival on Songjeong Beach

Busan Introduces “YOLO Galmaetgil Together Walking” Program for Adventurers

Changwon Holding ‘2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Group B Qualifier’

KBL Basketball Returns to Busan as KCC Relocates

The Latest

Busan Hitting the Main Stretch of its 2030 World Expo Campaign

부산시, KCC이지스 프로농구단과 연고지 협약 체결

Oktoberfest Returns to Hurshimchung Brau this October

‘Sotdaejaengi Nori’ Will be Held at the Jinju Castle Outdoor Performance Hall on October 1st

What’s On in Busan: September 25 – October 1

Costco Korea Chuseok Operation Hours

Busan
broken clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
82 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Sun
22 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
25 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 