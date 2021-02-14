Image: Facebook/KBLA
Events

KBLA Online and AI and Machine Learning Summit

Haps Staff

Korea Business Leaders Alliance will host their first online summit this Thursday.

This is a great opportunity to move past any inertia you may have about how AI or Machine Learning will impact your business or industry.

Learn what is possible today, what’s not, and what may be possible in the future.

KBLA invites you to join their first online thought leadership summit for 2021 on the impacts of AI and Machine Learning on our businesses and lives.

The Summit will take place from 6 pm to 7 pm on Thursday 18th of February.

Secure Zoom link will be sent to all participants early on 18th February.

The event is free for all participants and will be conducted in English.

Any questions or problems with registrations please contact KBLA at [email protected]

To register, click here.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Events

Lunar New Year Korean Traditional Performance

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center will host a Traditional Korean music performance on Friday afternoon.
Read more
Events

Online: Strauss’s Eine Alpensinfonie by Busan Philharmonic Orchestra

Haps Staff -
Catch a performance of Strauss's Eine Alpensinfonie by the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra.
Read more
Events

The Revolution Is Urban

Haps Staff -
Artists Kim Seongyoul, Kim Yoojin & Kim Byungchan, Ahn Yongdae, Yeo Changho, Lee Wonyoung, Won Hosung, Woo Shinkoo, Lee Kichul, Lee Sungho, and Pyo Eungseok feature at this exhibition which lasts through April 11, 2021.
Read more
Events

The Society of Individuals

Haps Staff -
Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their work until May 2, 2021.
Read more
Events

Krzysztof Kieślowski & Michael Haneke Film Retrospective

Haps Staff -
Considered two of Eastern Europe's most important directors, check out a series of great films being screened at the Busan Cinema Center until February 14th.
Read more
Events

Vietnam, the Sea and Ships on Display Exhibit Ends January 31

Dynamic Busan Staff -
A free exhibition titled "Viet Nam, Bien, Thuyen: The Ships through the Living Together Vietnamese Sea" [sic] is ongoing at the Korea National Maritime Museum until Jan. 31. 
Read more

The Latest

Busan
fog
10 ° C
10 °
10 °
93 %
0.5kmh
29 %
Sun
11 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
-1 °
Thu
2 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 