KBLA Online and AI and Machine Learning Summit

Korea Business Leaders Alliance will host their first online summit this Thursday.

This is a great opportunity to move past any inertia you may have about how AI or Machine Learning will impact your business or industry.

Learn what is possible today, what’s not, and what may be possible in the future.

KBLA invites you to join their first online thought leadership summit for 2021 on the impacts of AI and Machine Learning on our businesses and lives.

The Summit will take place from 6 pm to 7 pm on Thursday 18th of February.

Secure Zoom link will be sent to all participants early on 18th February.

The event is free for all participants and will be conducted in English.

Any questions or problems with registrations please contact KBLA at [email protected]

To register, click here.