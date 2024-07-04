KBO Aims for Record 6 Million Spectators in First Half of 2024 Season

The KBO is on the verge of reaching 6 million spectators in the first half of the 2024 season, a milestone never achieved before.

As of July 2nd, the league has drawn 5,929,395 attendees across 408 games. With just 76,005 more spectators needed in the remaining 10 games, the league is set to break the record for the fewest games to reach 6 million spectators, previously set in 2012 after 419 games.

This season’s success is attributed to factors like the return of Hanwha Eagles’ star Ryu Hyun-jin and balanced team performance, boosting average attendance per game to 14,533—a 32% increase from last season.

The LG Twins lead in average home attendance with 18,604 spectators per game, followed by the KIA Tigers, Doosan Bears, Lotte Giants, and Samsung Lions.

Hanwha Eagles have seen 30 sold-out home games with a 94% seat occupancy rate, the highest in the league.

The KIA Tigers, Doosan Bears, Samsung Lions, and LG Twins also reported multiple sold-out games.

The 2024 KBO All-Star Game will take place at Incheon SSG Landers Field on July 5th and 6th, featuring the Futures All-Star Game and the main All-Star Game event.