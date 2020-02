The Korean Baseball Organization has canceled all preseason exhibition games which were set to begin March 14.

50 games in total have been scrapped, with the league still pending a decision on what to do about the regular season.

Opening Day is on March 28th.

The league is expected to take a break from July 24 until August 10 for the Olympics.

The preseason was to run from March 14th through the 24th.

It’s the first time they have had to cancel the preseason since the league’s inception in 1982.