KBO, K-League 1 to Increase Fans in Stadiums Up to 30% This Week

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to up capacity of fans at sports games to 30% from this week.

According to Yonhap News, the Korean Baseball Organization will allow more fans from today, while K-League 1 will begin this Friday beginning with the Busan IPark versus Seongnam.

They began to allow fans from July 26 at 10% capacity of stadiums, and thus far have not had any issues with coronavirus at any games.

Fans will still have to wear masks and are asked to refrain from eating and loud cheering at games.

Travel

