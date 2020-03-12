KBO Postpones Start of 2020 Season

The Korean Baseball Organization has postponed the start of the 2020 season until April, the latest sports league to take the measure due to the COVID-19 situation around the country.

The league announced that they will be looking at a mid-to-late April start if the current situation around Korea improves.

It was originally scheduled to begin on March 28.

The league is looking at possibly playing Monday’s, the typical day off, or to possibly play doubleheaders during the season to get the league’s 144 games in.

Anther possibilities include playing early games without fans beginning in mid-April.

League representatives will announce updated plans in the future when more concrete plans are set.