KBO Pushes Back Its Start to Late April

Haps Staff

The Korean Baseball Organization has postponed the beginning of its season once again, moving the starting date to late April.

According to Yonhap News, the new season will not begin until April 20 at the earliest.

The KBO is hoping to possibly start exhibition games on April 7, as most teams are now playing intrasquad games on their home fields.

With a 144-game schedule, the season may now last into mid-November. Monday games and double-headers will likely be needed to be played to get the entire schedule in.

However, with the Summer Olympics likely to be suspended, the league may have 18 more days to work with as it was supposed to shut down from July 24th through August 9th.

Travel

