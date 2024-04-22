Image: KBL
Sports News

KCC Egis Reach KBL Championship Round

By Haps Staff

Busan’s KCC Egis of the Korean Basketball League (KBL) secured a spot in the championship game after defeating Wonju DB.

Despite DB’s status as the top team in the regular season, KCC clinched the semifinal playoff series with a 3-1 best-of-five series victory over the regular season champions Wonju DB.

KCC, initially ranked fifth in the regular season, advances to the championship game for the first time ever.

KCC eagerly awaits the outcome of the semifinal clash between Changwon LG, the second-ranked team in the regular season, and Suwon KT, the third-ranked team, to determine their final opponent for the championship crown this season.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

