KCC Egis to Open 2026-27 KBL Season at Home Against Changwon LG

Defending KBL champions Busan KCC Egis will begin the 2026-27 season at home today, hosting Changwon LG Sakers in the league’s official opening game.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Sajik Indoor Gymnasium, with KCC given the honor of hosting the season opener after winning last season’s championship.

The game will also renew the regional rivalry between Busan and Changwon as KCC begins its title defense in front of an expected crowd of around 8,000 fans.

Pre-game activities will begin at 1 p.m., including a video highlighting KCC’s championship run, performances by the team’s cheerleaders and a special guest singer, followed by introductions of both teams.

The official opening ceremony will include remarks from KCC general manager Choi Hyung-gil and the formal declaration of the new season by KBL Commissioner Lee Soo-kwang.

Saturday’s game marks the beginning of a seven-month campaign for KCC, with the season continuing through April.

Tickets for the opener are available through the KBL website and mobile app, with tickets also available at the arena box office on game day.