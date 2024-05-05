KCC Wins KBL Championship

Busan’s KCC Egis clinched the 2023-2024 KBL championship, securing their first title in 13 years with an 88-70 victory at Suwon KT Arena in game five to win the series four games to one.

KCC dominated with key players like Ra Gun-ah, Choi Jun-yong, and Alize Johnson leading the charge.

Despite KT’s efforts, KCC maintained control throughout the final game.

The victory secured the first championship in any sport this century for a Busan-based club.

KCC moved to Busan at the beginning of this season and beat its former Busan-based team KT who left for Suwon in 2021.