Keith Motsi, Head Bartender at Charles H, Named Winner of the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award 2022

Keith Motsi, Head Bartender at Charles H, the standout speakeasy in Four Seasons Seoul, has been named the winner of the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award 2022.

This award recognizes a personality who has made a significant impact on Asia’s bar sector over the voting period and recognizes their commitment to the bar community over the past 18 months.

The Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award is the only peer-judged award in the Asia’s 50 Best Bars program, collectively voted for by the bartenders of those establishments on the 2022 list.

With the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award, 50 Best reinforces its drive towards championing great bars and recognizing the talent that goes the extra mile to bring the community closer together. This award is the second of two special awards to be announced ahead of Asia’s 50 Best Bars’ live ceremony. The second-ever 51-100 list will be announced on 21 April, which will be followed by the gala ceremony and live countdown on 28 April.

The countdown will also be streamed live on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel for those unable to make it to Thailand.

Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, and raised in the UK, Motsi has traveled the world as a bartender gaining a wealth of international experience which serves as inspiration for his concoctions. With Motsi at the helm, the team at Charles H is given the responsibility to put fresh thought into self-designed cocktails, allowing them a sense of involvement and empowerment towards the menu, while letting guests enjoy the experience.

After dabbling with university study in architecture, Motsi began his career as a barback at Jake’s Bar & Grill in Leeds, UK, a high-volume cocktail bar with a fast-paced environment. Motsi then moved to London in 2014 and served as the Head Bartender at members’ club Soho House.

Prior to Charles H, he was Head Bartender at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, where he helped with the opening of EQUIS, a glamorous social lounge at the hotel comprising five different bars. During his time in Asia, Motsi has achieved many accolades, witnessed the transformation of the South Korean cocktail scene, and has led the Charles H team to the title of The Best Bar in Korea for the past three Asia’s Best 50 Bars.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be recognized by my peers for whom I have the utmost respect. It is doubly special to be recognized for doing something that I love. For me, hospitality and being hospitable is not just a career, but also a state of mind. The magic of the bar industry is our ability to create genuine memories for our guests, and that is what drives me day in and day out. The biggest thank you goes to my team here in Seoul who make me look better than I am – I would not be here without every single one of them,” Motsi said.

The seventh edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be announced on 28 April.

The live ceremony and countdown of the list will begin at 9:30 pm local time in Korea, culminating with the announcement of The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Perrier.

Bar and cocktail enthusiasts the world over are invited to join those attending live in a digital countdown of the list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022, through The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel.