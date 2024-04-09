Ken Loach Retrospective

Nine of British film director and screenwriter Ken Loach’s films are being screened as part of the latest retrospective series at the Busan Cinema Center.

Event Information

Period: Through April 21, 2024

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Movie Times

Film List

The Old Oak

Sorry We Missed You

I, Daniel Blake

The Spirit of ’45

The Wind That Shakes the Barley

Land and Freedom

Hidden Agenda

Looks and Smiles

Cathy Come Home