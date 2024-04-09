Ken Loach Retrospective

Nine of British film director and screenwriter Ken Loach’s films are being screened as part of the latest retrospective series at the Busan Cinema Center.
Event Information
Period: Through April 21, 2024
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Film List
The Old Oak
Sorry We Missed You
I, Daniel Blake
The Spirit of ’45
The Wind That Shakes the Barley
Land and Freedom
Hidden Agenda
Looks and Smiles
Cathy Come Home