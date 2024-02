Grammy Award-winning musician Kenny G will be in Busan with a six-member band for two shows on April 11.

Kenny G’s 30-year career includes over 75 million record sales and has been a favorite of Korea’s contemporary jazz scene for years.

Two concerts will be held at BEXCO Auditorium at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the concert range from 110,000 won to 154,000 won and can be purchased on Interpark Global.