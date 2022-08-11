Kering Eyewear Opens Largest Asian Location in Busan

Luxury eyewear brand Kering Eyewear has opened its largest location in Asia at the 8th Lotte Duty Free store at Lotte Department Store.

According to Retail Asia:

Centrestage in the store is a giant media wall showcasing new products. A virtual fitting service for Kering eyewear is provided by Lotte Internet Duty Free using augmented reality (AR) technology. Lotte Internet Duty Free plans to implement a virtual reality (VR) tool allowing customers to view the boutique in 360 degrees without physically visiting the store.