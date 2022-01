KFC Korea’s Sorangi Chicken, which is their soy sauce skin chicken with a deep and rich flavor, has been added to their 1+1 night menu.

Sorangi chicken features a classic Japanese umami taste and the spiciness you feel at the end.

The Black Label option is also available in this promotion.

KFC’s nighttime 1+1 menu begins at 9 p.m where when you order 1 piece of chicken from their app or in-store, you will receive a second for free.

Some stores may be excluded from the offer.