KFC Celebrates ‘Happy Fried Chicken Day’ with Tongari Boneless Chicken

KFC’s Black Label Chicken has unveiled its new name, ‘Tongari Boneless Chicken,’ and they’re marking the occasion with two choices for a discount set.

Event Information

Event Period: September 19, 2023 (Tuesday) to September 25, 2023 (Monday)

Event Highlights: Discount sets featuring the renowned KFC Whole Boneless Chicken (formerly Black Label Chicken).

Where to Get It: Available in-store and through the KFC app (Zinger Bell Order).

Options:

One-Piece Set

1 piece of boneless whole leg chicken (now Tongari Boneless Chicken) + Medium Cajun fries + Medium Cola — 4,700 won

Two-Piece Set

2 pieces of boneless whole leg chicken (now Tongari Boneless Chicken) + Medium Cajun fries + Medium Cola. — 6,600 won