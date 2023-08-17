KFC Holding Promotion on Two Chicken Set Menu Options

If you’re on the hunt for a satisfying chicken set menu, head to KFC to enjoy a limited-time unique offer on its Black Label Chicken.

Event Details:

Event Period: Through August 21, 2023 Special Offer: KFC Chicken Set Discounts Available Through: In-store visits and KFC app (Zinger Bell Order)

Indulge in the following mouthwatering options during this limited-time event: