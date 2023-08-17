KFC Holding Promotion on Two Chicken Set Menu Options

If you’re on the hunt for a satisfying chicken set menu, head to KFC to enjoy a limited-time unique offer on its Black Label Chicken.
Event Details:
- Event Period: Through August 21, 2023
- Special Offer: KFC Chicken Set Discounts
- Available Through: In-store visits and KFC app (Zinger Bell Order)
Indulge in the following mouthwatering options during this limited-time event:
- Black Label 1-Piece Set – Only 5,400 KRW
- 1 piece of Black Label Chicken + Cajun Fries (Medium) + Cola (Medium)
- Black Label 2-Piece Set – Just 8,300 KRW
- 2 pieces of Black Label Chicken + Cajun Fries (Medium) + Cola (Medium)