Image: KFC Korea
KFC Holding Promotion on Two Chicken Set Menu Options

By Haps Staff

If you’re on the hunt for a satisfying chicken set menu, head to KFC to enjoy a limited-time unique offer on its Black Label Chicken.

Event Details:

  1. Event Period: Through August 21, 2023
  2. Special Offer: KFC Chicken Set Discounts
  3. Available Through: In-store visits and KFC app (Zinger Bell Order)

Indulge in the following mouthwatering options during this limited-time event:

  1. Black Label 1-Piece Set – Only 5,400 KRW
    • 1 piece of Black Label Chicken + Cajun Fries (Medium) + Cola (Medium)
  2. Black Label 2-Piece Set – Just 8,300 KRW
    •  2 pieces of Black Label Chicken + Cajun Fries (Medium) + Cola (Medium)
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

