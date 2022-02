KFC Korea is holding a promotion on two of its popular chicken burgers.

The deal includes a Hot Pork Samgyeopsal Bacon Burger with juicy real whole pork belly soaked in spicy sauce and their signature Zinger Burger, with thick chicken breast and fresh tomatoes

The two burgers cost 7,900 won and the offer can be had dining in at their stories around the country.

The offer expires on February 7th.