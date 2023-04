KFC Korea has introduced a limited-time only Black Label Cheese Zinger burger.

Since its first launch in Korea in 1996, Zinger Burger upgrades have been loved by customers for 27 years.

It’s described by the company as “A delicious combination of tender leg fillet, jalapeño cheese sauce, and sliced ​​cheese”.

The burger set costs 9,200 won which includes cajun fries and a medium soda.

The limited-time event runs until April 30.