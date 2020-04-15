Image: KFC
Dine & Drink

KFC Introduces its Dunkin’ Donuts and Fried Chicken Sandwich

Haps Staff

KFC and Dunkin’ Donuts have teamed up for a unique menu item that has garnered plenty of attention of foodies around the world.

It’s latest creation — the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich which places an Extra Crispy chicken filet between two warm, glazed donuts — has been test run in certain markets worldwide to pretty high demand the last few months.

KFC Korea calls it “a perfect blend of sweet and salty taste,” but we’ll let you be the judge for yourself.

It’s expected to be available for a limited time at most locations around Korea except Lotte World, Everland, Seoul Grand Park, baseball stadiums, and Bears Town and not available for delivery.

Prices for an individual burger or a set meal with fries and a coke are not available on the KFC website.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Korean Raspberries Make Their Spring Appearance at Grocery Stores

Haps Staff -
Fresh Korean raspberries are currently in season and have begun to pop up at grocery stores and fruit stands around Busan.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Geodae Gomtang in Marine City

Sia Lee -
On a recent trip to Haeundae, my dining partner and I decided to try Geodae Gomtang located at Benecity-Venezia in Marine City, which I'd heard is a food blogger's favorite in Busan.
Read more
Dine & Drink

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Tuesday Night

Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month, and tomorrow night's "Beer Can Chicken" platters are sure to be a hit.
Read more
Dine & Drink

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Lotte Hotel Offering a Chinese-Style Naengmyeon at Dorim

Haps Staff -
Dorim, Lotte Hotel's 43rd floor signature Chinese restaurant in Seomyeon is offering a special Chinese-style naengmyeon for lunch.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets April Specials

Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

The Latest

Seoul Jazz Festival Postpones May Event

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 2020 Seoul Jazz Festival has postponed its event which was scheduled for May 23rd and 24th.
Read more

KFC Introduces its Dunkin’ Donuts and Fried Chicken Sandwich

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
KFC and Dunkin' Donuts have teamed up for a unique menu item that has garnered plenty of attention of foodies around the world.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Enjoy a Walkabout this Spring Along the Igidae Coastal Walk

Local Destinations Dynamic Busan Staff -
The Igidae Coastal Walk features 4.7 kilometers stretching from Igidae Dongsaengmal to Oryukdo Sunrise Park.
Read more

7 and-9-Year-Old Brothers Arriving From US Test Positive for Coronavirus in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
While no cases of community transmission were reported yesterday for the 23rd straight day, the city of Busan confirmed two new COVID-19 cases from 7 and 9-year-old brothers who arrived from the US. 
Read more

Check Out the Best BTS Concerts for Free This Weekend on YouTube

KPop Haps Staff -
Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency for top Korean K-pop stars BTS, has announced that they will stream the best live concerts from the group since 2014 for free on YouTube this weekend.
Read more

Korean Raspberries Make Their Spring Appearance at Grocery Stores

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Fresh Korean raspberries are currently in season and have begun to pop up at grocery stores and fruit stands around Busan.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
8.9 ° C
11 °
8 °
65 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Wed
12 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
14 °

Dine & Drink

KFC Introduces its Dunkin’ Donuts and Fried Chicken Sandwich

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
KFC and Dunkin' Donuts have teamed up for a unique menu item that has garnered plenty of attention of foodies around the world.
Read more

Korean Raspberries Make Their Spring Appearance at Grocery Stores

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Fresh Korean raspberries are currently in season and have begun to pop up at grocery stores and fruit stands around Busan.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Geodae Gomtang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
On a recent trip to Haeundae, my dining partner and I decided to try Geodae Gomtang located at Benecity-Venezia in Marine City, which I'd heard is a food blogger's favorite in Busan.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Tuesday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month, and tomorrow night's "Beer Can Chicken" platters are sure to be a hit.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea