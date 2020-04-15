KFC Introduces its Dunkin’ Donuts and Fried Chicken Sandwich

KFC and Dunkin’ Donuts have teamed up for a unique menu item that has garnered plenty of attention of foodies around the world.

It’s latest creation — the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich which places an Extra Crispy chicken filet between two warm, glazed donuts — has been test run in certain markets worldwide to pretty high demand the last few months.

KFC Korea calls it “a perfect blend of sweet and salty taste,” but we’ll let you be the judge for yourself.

It’s expected to be available for a limited time at most locations around Korea except Lotte World, Everland, Seoul Grand Park, baseball stadiums, and Bears Town and not available for delivery.

Prices for an individual burger or a set meal with fries and a coke are not available on the KFC website.